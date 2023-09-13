MIC’s Binky Felstead shares insight into life as a mum-of-three

Binky Felstead has been sharing an insight into her life recently after the birth of her baby boy Wilder.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed Wilder into the world back in April with her husband Max Darnton. The couple also share their two-year-old son, Wolfie, while Binky had six-year-old India during a previous relationship.

As she settles into life as a mum-of-three, Binky has opened up about her motherhood experience, admitting that she receives ‘nasty comments’ about her parenting.

While speaking with OK!, the 33-year old explained, “It’s no easy thing leaving the house with three kids, even if it’s just for a coffee. We have the dog too, so it’s definitely a game-changer trying to fit everything in the car!”.

“I’ve been dealing with people saying nasty things since I was pregnant with India at age 26, and I was the first of my friends to have a baby too so I had no one to turn to. I only really had my mum for advice”.

“The people who make comments about my kids and how I parent them are the ones that really get under my skin because I know I’m a good mum, I’m smashing it as much as I can”.

Felstead also says that she’s able to ‘turn a blind eye’ to the negative messages because of the strong support she has around her.

The former reality TV star then revealed how helpful her daughter is when it comes to helping out with her younger brothers.

“She’s very maternal. In the morning, she’ll get Wolfie out of his sleepsuit and get him a bottle. She’s really excited to help out as much as she can. I haven’t got her changing nappies yet though!”.

Opening up about how little Wilder is getting on, Binky explained, “His little eyes keep looking up at me and smiling. Currently, he just stares at me smiling and isn’t any trouble because he can’t do much yet. But I think I’ll start noticing the difference when he starts crawling, walking and fighting!”.

“I can’t wait to see them all playing together. We went to Sweden recently and it was just so lovely seeing them playing on the beach and entertaining each other. It’s wonderful”.

In a recent Instagram post to her 1.4m followers, Binky shared a sweet video of her three children reading a book together.

She admitted, “Proud is an understatement. My gorgeous little creatures. Heart cannot handle this”.