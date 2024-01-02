Michelle Yeoh ‘truly blessed’ as she becomes grandmother

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Yeoh as she has become a grandmother.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress revealed that she and her husband Jean Todt have become grandparents after Jean’s son Nicolas and his partner Darina welcomed a little one into the world together.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle announced the arrival of her grandchild to her 2.4M followers by posting a cute photo of her cradling the newborn’s tiny foot in her hand.

Yeoh captioned the adorable post, “A little miracle on the first day of 2024, we are so truly blessed…”.

“Can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy”, she added.

This social media post originally confused Michelle’s fans after some were left questioning whether Michelle had become a mum or grandmother due to her caption.

One social media user questioned, “Grandkids? Or kids? Eitherways congratulations a new arrival is always fun”, while another said, “Michelle I am confuzzled but congrats”.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star later clarified that she is a proud grandmother in a follow-up post that included pictures of her and her husband looking delighted as they gave each other a cuddle.

Michelle wrote, “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime”.

Many famous faces and fans of the 61-year-old headed to the comments to congratulate her on the new addition to her family.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, “Congratulations Michelle & Jean on your beautiful bundle of joy”.

“I’m so happy for you”, penned Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone.

Glee’s Amber Riley left a red heart emoji under the post.

Michelle and her longtime partner Jean got married in Switzerland in July of last year after being engaged for 19 years.