Michael Bublé shares clip of emotional moment with son Noah

Michael Bublé is every inch the proud dad in a new clip he has shared online of the moment his son Noah surprised him with a special performance.

The emotional dad revealed that his son Noah almost made him ‘choke up’ as he couldn’t believe how much talent the eight-year-old had.

Michael shared a video to Instagram and TikTok of his son playing the piano to the notes of Bublé’s song I’ll Never Not Love You. Noah had learned the song while his dad was on tour and surprised him with his own little concert.

The impressed dad sang along with his son but had to stop to collect himself a few times as he was choked up with emotion.

The 46-year-old added text to the video explaining its importance. “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy”.

The caption of the video read, “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!!”.

Celeb pals of the singer rushed to the comments to share how impressed they were with Noah’s piano playing.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Hayley Erbert wrote, “I’m not crying, you’re crying”, while musician David Foster penned, “This is so great”.

“Couldn’t stop smiling watching this man!! Love it, added television personality Michael Strahan.

Michael’s wife Luisana also commented saying, “My baby!!”.

The It’s a Beautiful Day singer and Luisana welcomed Noah into the world in August 2013. The couple went on to have six-year-old Elias and four-year-old Vida.

The couple are now expecting their fourth child together. The song, I’ll Never Not Love you, that Noah has learned on piano is extra special to the family as it was in this music video that Michael and Luisana announced they were having another baby.