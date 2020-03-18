Michael Bublé delivers emotional plea amid Covid-19 pandemic

Michael Bublé has delivered an emotional message to his followers amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. The singer posted the plea on his Instagram page in a bid to raise awareness about social distancing and flattening the curve.

The dad-of-two urged his fans to practice good hand hygiene and to follow the Government's advice during these intense times.

He said: "I've had many conversations with health care officials that I trust and I felt it was impossible not to help to relay a message and that message is that it is time to take serious measures, so that we can protect our families, our neighbours and ourselves.

"We must flatten the curve of this virus. There's no stopping it, we all understand that, but it's about making sure that our health care system and hospitals can handle all the people that will need care.

"It's a very scary thing. We're all scared, but I think if we really hear the messages of our healthcare professionals and really listen and abide by them then I truly think we can slow this down. We can have a real short at saving millions of lives."

He continued: "Obviously, you know social distancing, wash our hands, but please, as much as possible, stay in. Stay in the house."

"Try as little as you can to go out. Stay home, guys."

The Haven't Met You Yet singer explained that a friend sent him a message which read, "Your grandparents were asked to go to war and all you're being asked to do is sit on the couch."

"Let's help each other. Let's be great human beings. Let's help make sure that we are protecting the people that are vulnerable out there. Let's protect our kids. Let's protect everyone."