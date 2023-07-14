Mermaid core: 5 stunning nail art designs that you will adore

Ever since the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was released in cinemas in May, we’ve been obsessed with the concept of ‘mermaid core’.

This trend has only been getting more and more popular in the beauty and fashion industries, and we can totally see why! With its pretty pastel shades, delicate designs and dainty details, these looks make us feel like we can be just like Princess Ariel.

With the summer vibes continuing, we think there’s no better time to give our nails a well-earned refresh and to have a look at some new designs.

With ‘mermaid core’ fresh in our minds at the minute, we’re on the hunt for a set of nails that can give us all the mermaid vibes.

So, with that said, we’ve scoured through Instagram and curated a list of some of our favourite nail designs that are guaranteed to make you wish you were ‘Under The Sea’! From mermaid scales to seashell stick-ons, you’ll fall in love with these art picks:

Credit: cynvixiousnails Instagram

First up, we have these gorgeous press-ons! The overall blue ombré is like something straight out of the ocean, but it’s the middle finger’s clamshell design that caught our eye. Plus, we love the tiny details of the seashells and pearls at the cuticles.

Credit: kitty_klawsss Instagram

These nails are a pearly dream! The pastel nude makes them a perfect shade for everyday wear, and the gold detailing adds a lovely little bit of glam.

Credit: louiseannabel.nailartistry Instagram

These nail designs are all about the multicolours! With its glittery shades and scale-like patterns, this set will always be an absolute winner with us.

Credit: zsofinails_ Instagram

This design looks something straight out of a mermaid’s tail! The green-blue shade is super flattering, and the glistening of the ‘scales’ is mesmerising when the spotlight is on them.

Credit: _melll.y Instagram

Last but not least, we couldn’t help but fall in love with this set! The baby pink shade is perfect for this time of year, and we adore the soft blue at the top to make it look like waves crashing onto sand. Plus, the pearls and gold sea figures top the whole design off wonderfully!