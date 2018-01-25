Men to be fined €90 for harassing women in the street in France

Men in France could be fined as much as €90.00 for harassing women in the street.

Men who make 'loud and lewd comments' about women, follow them in the street or block their path could be fined under a new bill targeting street harassment.

The bill was put forward as part of a proposal focussing on street harassment and sexual violence, and seeks to eventually make the former a criminal offence.

Commenting on the move, Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa highlights women's vulnerability and their lack of protection in the eyes of the law.

'It's completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law,' she told French radio RTL.

'At the moment, one can’t file a lawsuit for street harassment.'

The Minister hopes that the fining process will tackle the 'gray zone between consented seduction and sexual aggression,' according to French paper Le Croix.

Previously, it was reported that wolf-whistling would be included under this bill.

The report does not recommend that wolf-whistlers be fined.