Meghan Trainor opens up about impact children had on her career

Meghan Trainor has been sharing an insight into how her life changed after she had children.

The All About that Bass singer shares sons Riley and Barry with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

While opening up about life as a mum and her career, Meghan discussed how her ‘priorities shifted’.

When speaking to People, Trainor explained, “When I became a mom, my career had a whole new life”.

“I had a whole reboot, and it’s because my kids made me want to be the best version of me. I’m not peaking. I’ve just begun”.

Revealing how her perspective on her music career shifted once she had her children, the 31-year-old admitted, “Priorities shifted. It’s like, ‘What charts? My kids love this”.

“At night when we’re doing bath time, I’m like, ‘Want to hear Mommy’s new song?’. Getting to talk to my older son now, I’ll ask, ‘What does Mommy do?’. He’s like, ‘She’s a pop star.’ Like, yeah, Mommy’s cool!”.

Reflecting back on last year while she was performing her Timeless tour with her sons on the road with her, Meghan shared, “I’d be fully glammed up, picking boogies, putting diapers on, putting them in their pajamas before a show”.

“My glitter would be leaking on them; I would peel eyelashes off them all the time, but they loved it. Nobody misses it more than Riley. Every day he’s like, ‘Can we go back on tour?’”.

Meghan went on to admit, “Where I am right now is far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. I always wanted a family. Check. Now I need some daughters”.

“But I never thought I could be a pop star because I didn’t believe in myself. Now 19-year-old Meghan putting out ‘All About that Bass’ is stoked; she’s so proud, like, ‘I didn’t know you could do that’. It took 10 years to become brave, but I’m finally thriving”.