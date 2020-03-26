Meghan Markle set to narrate original Disney movie ‘Elephant’

Meghan Markle has been confirmed as the narrator for an adorable new project and we're so excited about it. The Duchess of Sussex will narrate Disneynature’s Elephant, an original movie that is bound to warm your hearts.

Disney confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon. The original movie will be available only on Disney+ from April 3.

The Disney movie follows a family of elephants as they journey across Africa. A journey that will change their lives forever.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

This is one of the first major projects Meghan has undertaken since revealing she will be stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, Harry and their son Archie have been spending most of their time in Canada since leaving the UK last month. The family plan on splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

The Sussexes will officially step down as senior royals on March 31. They will no longer use their royal titles or receive public funding.