Meghan Markle shares touching photos from visit to animal charity

Meghan Markle flew back to Canada at the beginning of January, but ensured to visit one very special place before jetting back to her son, Archie.

The mum shared photos from her visit to The Mayhew, an animal welfare charity who work tirelessly to improve life for dogs, cats and the people in their community in London and internationally.

Meghan has been a proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019. The former actress is extremely passionate about animal rights and revealed she was eager to hear about how the charity got on during the Christmas break.

“The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day,” the caption read.

“From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals.”

Meghan will continue as patron of Mayhew despite stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth agreed that both Harry and Meghan will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” Buckingham Palace stated.

Harry and Meghan are set to launch their own charitable entity in the coming months and we cannot wait to hear more about their future projects.