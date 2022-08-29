Meghan Markle shares ‘secret’ in latest interview about new life & Royal Family

Meghan Markle has shared a ‘secret’ in her latest interview as well as giving an insight into her private life since stepping away from royal duties, and opens up about how different her life was when she was still a part of the Royal Family.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan announced that she would be returning to Instagram, after not being able to keep her own account when she married into the Royal Family.

She revealed, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram”.

She revealed she could no longer post on the personal account she had established herself once she joined the Royal Family, and would share a joint account with Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, where she could no longer decide what she wanted to share online.

“It was a big adjustment- a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life”.

She went on to share an insight into how the Royals' social media platforms worked. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota”.

When going into more detail into life as part of the Royal Family, Meghan described herself as an actress, just doing what she was told to do. “I was an actress. My entire job was, ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear and I’ll do it’”.

The mum-of-two’s podcast Archetypes was released last week and she described having a platform to speak about whatever she wanted on was like being able to use her voice again. “It’s like I’m finding- not finding my voice. I’ve had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it”.

Before the interview wrapped up, the 41-year-old spoke about forgiveness between herself, her own family and the Royal Family.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything”.