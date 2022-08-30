Meghan Markle panics during misunderstanding with Mariah Carey

Meghan Markle is continuing to book an array of fascinating guests for her new gig!

Singer Mariah Carey has given a frank and honest interview for the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast.

During their conversation, Meghan brought up the concept of being a ‘diva’, and how Mariah has been associated with that stereotype for the majority of her career.

“That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, this diva thing we can play into,” she noted. “It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

“You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan,” Mariah tossed back. “Don’t even act like!”

When Meghan questioned what the 53-year-old singer meant, Mariah clarified, “It’s also the visual.”

In a later voiceover, Meghan admitted that she was shocked when Mariah accused her of being a diva during their conversation. The mum-of-two said that things were going “swimmingly” up until that moment.

“I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.”

The Duchess revealed that the comment terrified her, and she was convinced that the entire interview had been ruined. “You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like ‘Wait… What? No, what? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?'”

Meghan noted that she was scared that Mariah had made a false impression of her. However, she was then relieved when the Fantasy singer clarified her comments. ““So she must have felt my nervous laughter and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing.”

“She meant ‘diva’ as a compliment but I heard it as a dig,” Meghan laughed.

The two powerhouses also discussed their experiences of being mixed race, and how that has affected them throughout their lives.

"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in,” Mariah admitted. “You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in anywhere at all.”

"As a mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose," Mariah explained, to which Meghan agreed.

The Archetypes podcast is available on Spotify.