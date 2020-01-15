Meghan Markle makes her first public appearance in Vancouver

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first public appearance since returning to Canada. The mum visited a women’s shelter in Vancouver yesterday to discuss issues affecting women in the community.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver shared a photo of Meghan and a group of women at the shelter. They captioned the image: “Look who we had tea with today.”

The visit proves that Meghan is just as passionate about supporting women and fighting for their rights. Royal status or not, there’s no doubt Meghan will continue to support important causes and continue working to ensure women from all backgrounds are supported.

The Duchess flew back to Canada last week so she could be with her baby boy Archie. Her husband Prince Harry remained in the United Kingdom to discuss their future in the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth has stressed that she supports Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. The monarch stated: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to Canada in the coming days.