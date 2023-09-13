Meghan Markle details reason behind late arrival to Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has finally arrived at the Invictus Games!

The sporting competition, which was founded by Meghan’s husband Prince Harry in 2014, is currently taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany. The games give wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans from around the world the opportunity to compete together.

This year’s Invictus Games were officially opened last Saturday (September 9), and are due to close this Saturday. While Prince Harry has been in attendance so far, fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were disappointed to note Meghan’s absence.

However, yesterday evening, the 42-year-old finally completed her journey from California to Germany!

Wearing an elegant black buttoned dress, the Duchess of Sussex addressed a crowd at an Invictus party, as her husband stood proudly beside her

"It is so special to be here, and I’m sorry that I’m a little late for the party,” Meghan exclaimed at the beginning of her speech.

Credit: Invictus Games Foundation Instagram

“Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends of the community that Invictus has created and that Fisher House has created,” she praised, referring to one of Invictus’ main sponsors and help resources for veterans.

The former Suits actress then went on to explain the reason behind her delayed appearance.

“I just had to spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled at home. Three milkshakes, do the school drop-off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago,” she teased, referring to the couple’s two children – Prince Archie (4) and Princess Lilibet (2).

Credit: Netflix

“I’m thrilled that the first event that I can do for Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing and I hear it has so far got off to a good start, is that right?” Meghan asked, followed by cheers and claps from both her husband and the audience.

The mother-of-two concluded her speech by noting that she would one day love to bring her children to the Invictus Games so that they can experience it for themselves.