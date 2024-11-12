Megan Fox announces pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is about to become a mum again!

The Jennifer’s Body star has announced that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The news of their baby joy comes one year after Megan confirmed that the couple had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

Megan is already a mum to three little ones – Noah (12), Bodhi (10) and Journey (8) – whom she shares with her ex-partner, former Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Richard Baker – is also a dad, as he is a co-parent to his 15-year-old daughter Casie with his former partner, Emma Cannon.

Megan recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her pregnancy. Last night, the 38-year-old returned to Instagram after a social media break, and chose to erase all of her previous posts, before sharing a first glimpse at her baby bump.

In the image, the expectant mum debuted her blossoming bump while covered in black body paint. In her post, Megan also decided to include a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

In her caption, Megan seemed to reference her previous baby loss as she penned: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly initially confirmed their romance in May 2020, after they met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. Then, in January 2022, the pair announced their engagement.

Credit: Machine Gun Kelly / Instagram

In November of last year, Megan chose to open up about how her recent baby loss affected her relationship.

"I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us,” she recalled to Good Morning America.

"And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen,” she added.