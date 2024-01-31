Megan Barton-Hanson fuels rumours of her Love Island return

Megan Barton-Hanson has not ruled out the possibility of her return to the Love Island villa!

The former Islander, who famously took part in the fourth series of the show in 2018, has been speculated to be in the running for Love Island: All Stars.

The brand-new spin-off series, which is currently airing on ITV2, showcases previous Islanders returning to the villa in South Africa, in the hopes of finding love.

Megan, who finished her series in fourth place alongside her then-boyfriend Wes Nelson, recently took part in the American spin-off Love Island Games, which launched in November.

Now, amid rising rumours that she could be returning to the villa again, Megan has taken the opportunity to speak out on the matter.

In an interview with New! Magazine, the 29-year-old was asked if she has been approached by ITV producers about a possible return to the All Stars villa.

'Yes. I'm still debating it, but I'm waiting for a hot guy to come in. Or a hot, bisexual girl," she teased, before going on to detail which former Islander she would love to couple up with.

“Or if Ovie [Soko] was in there, I'd be booking my flight!” she exclaimed, referring to the series five bombshell.

“I slid into his DMs before the All Stars show to ask if he was going on. He said, 'No, I don't think so,’” Megan revealed further.

Megan’s appearance on Love Island Games, which was filmed in Fiji in September, was sadly cut short when the reality star had to suddenly withdraw from the show. In her last episode, voiceover host Iain Stirling told viewers that Megan had left the competition due to “medical reasons”.

At the time, Megan had been coupled up in a same-sex partnership with Love Island USA alum Kyra Green.

After Megan’s sudden departure, Kyra stated: “I’m okay. I mean, it’s definitely upsetting… just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here.”