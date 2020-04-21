Maura Higgins hits back at claims she photo-shopped bikini snap

Maura Higgins has responded to claims that she photoshopped a bikini photo. The Love Island star was less than impressed when her latest Instagram snap was flooded with comments about how fake the image was.

Many fans accused her of editing the image, but she stressed that it was simply the lighting in her bathroom that made the image look odd.

The reality star temporarily deleted the image and hit out at the accusations on her Instagram story.

“My recent post, yeah… I’ve deleted it. I just couldn’t be dealing with the s**t. ”Oh, it looks so Photoshopped!” Get over it. It’s not actually Photoshopped. It’s just got different lighting, I put a filter on it.”

“Just to prove you all wrong, I’m going to upload the video on my Stories, just to prove – I’m actually just fantastic,” she quipped.

She later re-uploaded the photo to her account but it was still inundated with comments accusing her of photoshopping it.

“It’s not like me to delete a photo just because I’m getting abuse. So I’ll put the photo back up. It’s probably just the lockdown. We’re all losing our marbles. Send the hate my way. I can take it!” Higgins added.