Maura Higgins & Faye Winter hit back at claims of NTAs ‘bust-up’

Maura Higgins and Faye Winter have proven that there is no bad blood between them!

The former Love Island stars attended the National Television Awards last night. Faye looked dazzling in a mesh silver dress, while Maura opted for a see-through gown with a beaded strap.

According to The Sun, the two women were videoed backstage during the celebrations, and they ended up having an alleged “bust-up” row. Rumours began to circulate that the argument was caused by Faye throwing her shoes at Maura.

Credit: Faye Winter Instagram

The publication also alleged that Faye and Maura “had to be separated” from one another, and claimed that the stars appeared to have an “ongoing feud.”

Following the reports of their supposed argument, both reality stars have now taken to social media to set the record straight on the incident.

Firstly, Maura, who was a Love Island finalist in 2019 and has recently been working with Love Island USA, chose to re-share the article on her Instagram stories, alongside her thoughts on the matter.

“Borrrringgg!!!! Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing and press trying to turn women against one another… ILY @faye__winter no drama here love,” the 32-year-old promised.

A few minutes after Maura’s post, Faye then opted to re-share it and added in her own message.

“I mean she calls me a silly cow most days and she ain’t wrong. and I can confirm no designer shoes were disrespected in the conversation,” she teased.

Despite Faye reaching the final of Love Island in 2021, the two stars seemingly didn’t form a friendship until last year, when they first encountered each other at Goss.ie’s awards show.

Since then, the two friends have gone on to be spotted on several nights out together, including in the aftermath of Faye’s split from her ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.