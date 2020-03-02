‘We tried to make it work’: Maura Higgins and Curtis break-up

Another Love Island couple have called it quits. Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have decided to go their separate ways.

Maura confirmed their break-up by posting a statement to her Instagram story this evening.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future,” Maura added.

Curtis and Maura met on the 2019 version of Love Island.