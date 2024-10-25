Matthew Perry’s mother speaks out almost one year after his death

Matthew Perry’s mother has spoken out publicly for the first time since his death, almost one year on.

On October 28 of last year, the Friends actor was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. According to his postmortem report, the 54-year-old’s death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, which likely led to him becoming unconscious and drowning.

In August of this year, five people — including the star’s personal assistant, two doctors and an alleged drug dealer — were charged in connection with his death, with lawyers arguing that they took advantage of Perry’s vulnerability with substance addiction.

Now, in her first public interview since Matthew’s passing, his mother Suzanne Morrison has spoken out about her grief.

Speaking to The Today Show alongside other family members, Suzanne recalled one particular day that she spent with her son before his death.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” she explained.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY’s @SavannahGuthrie, Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Morrison recounted the tender moments she had with her son before his death. Watch the full conversation on Monday, October 28 on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Ce8uPggN9f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2024

“He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something,” she continued.

“I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years,” Suzanne admitted.

Suzanne – who welcomed Matthew into the world with her ex-husband John Bennett Perry – further noted that there was an “inevitability” in her son’s final days.

"I think there was something… There was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly,” she stated.

“He said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore’, and it worried me,” Suzanne concluded.

Following his passing last October, Matthew’s family released a joint statement to express their sorrow, writing at the time: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."