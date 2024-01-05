Matthew McConaughey pens sweet message to rarely-seen daughter

Matthew McConaughey has shared a sweet message to his rarely-seen daughter, Vida.

The Interstellar actor shares Vida with his wife Camila Alves. The couple are also proud parents to 15-year-old Levi and 11-year-old Livingston.

Matthew penned the cute tribute for his daughter alongside rarely-seen photos of the teenager to celebrate a very special occasion- her 14th birthday!

McConaughey headed to Instagram to unveil photos of Vida enjoying time outdoors to his 9.3M followers.

In one picture, Vida is standing in a field as she looks off into the distance, while another shows her sitting in front of a sunset.

Matthew captioned the post, “To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday”.

“*A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!”, the dad-of-three added.

Many of Matthew’s fans rushed to the comments to wish Vida a happy birthday, with many commenting on how similar she looks to her mum.

One fan wrote, “She looks like her Mom. Happy birthday to her”.

“Camilla's mini me. Happy Birthday young lady”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Happy birthday to Vida. She looks just like Mom in pic 1. About the phone, it was for a good reason”.

The Wolf of Wall Street star’s eldest son Levi also shared a photo to social media to mark his little sister’s birthday.

He posted a snap of him and his sister on a rollercoaster at Six Flags amusement park and said, “Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister’s favorite things! Happy 14th Vida!”.

Just last week Matthew and Camila were celebrating their youngest son’s 11th birthday, which Matthew also wrote a heartwarming message online for.

“Double one’s, we love watching you grow”, the Dallas Buyers Club actor penned before adding, “Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s”.