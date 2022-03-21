Matthew MacNabb plans to travel to America with girlfriend Laura Nolan

By Tara Mahon

Matthew MacNabb has finally confirmed his relationship with Dancing with the Stars partner, Laura Nolan. The two have been dating secretly for the past few months.

Matthew MacNabb is widely recognised for his appearance on season seven of Love Island, where he was dumped after 16 days in the villa.

While speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show on Monday, Matthew confirmed he was dating his dancing partner, Laura Nolan and had nothing but compliments for the professional dancer. “She’s so positive and so nice and kind to people”.

The adorable words don’t stop there after the Downpatrick native described her as “the kind of woman that young girls should aspire to be like because she’s strong, she’s talented, she works hard and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of that”.

Laura said, “It was just a natural thing that happened between us. We got on so well. It wasn’t something I was expecting to happen when I came into the show”.

Fans had speculated that the two were a couple after their performance on Sunday night when MacNabb planted a kiss on Laura. During an interview with James Patrice after the show, the pair confirmed the kiss at the end of their dance but jokingly danced away when questioned if it is a “certified dancing romance”.

The couple went on to confirm that they are going travelling to America soon. “We’re going travelling together to California, where I lived for two years, for a bit”, says Matthew.

MacNabb and Nolan were voted out of the competition on Sunday, March 20, during the semi finals.

We can’t wait to see some snaps of the couple in the Hollywood state!