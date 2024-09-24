Marvin Humes praises wife Rochelle amid latest career achievement

Marvin Humes is one proud husband!

The JLS band member has expressed how proud he is of his wife Rochelle Humes in a heartwarming tribute on social media.

Marvin penned the sweet message to celebrate Rochelle’s latest career achievement after she walked on the L'Oreal Paris catwalk for Paris Fashion Week last night.

Humes opened up to his 951K Instagram followers about being able to watch Rochelle on a screen in Piccadilly Circus with their daughters Alaia (11) and Valentina (seven). They also share a three-year-old son named Blake together.

He posted videos of Rochelle walking the runway while he and their daughters reacted to the monumental moment.

Marvin captioned the heartwarming post, “So bloody proud of her. She works harder than anyone I know yet remains so gracious and humble! Tonight she walked for @lorealparis again in Paris!”.

“We were bursting with pride. What an inspiration for our two girls and Blake of course! It was a school night for the girls but not every Monday night you get to watch your Mummy live on the iconic Piccadilly Circus screens”.

The Everybody in Love singer closed off by adding, “It was very worth it, well done my incredible wife @rochellehumes”.

Rochelle also spoke out about her achievement online by sharing snippets from behind-the-scenes at the huge fashion event to her 2.3M Instagram followers.

She admitted, “Another Le Défilé completed. I still can’t believe I am lucky enough to call this my job. Being invited back again is the privilege of a lifetime, every single year”.

“I need to say the BIGGEST thank you to the entire team, from the runners to the execs, who work their [peach emoji] off day and night to make this the most epic show in the world”.

“Walking that catwalk is one of the most nerve-wracking experiences, but being surrounded by quite literally some of the most INCREDIBLE women on the planet is the biggest confidence boost”.

The TV presenter went on to confess, “I’m endlessly thankful to be part of this incredible event. To my @lorealparis family, I LOVE YOU and THANK YOU for making my dreams come true..”.