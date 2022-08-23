Martin King & Jenny McCarthy share adorable snap of baby granddaughter

Irish presenter Martin King and his wife, photographer Jenny McCarthy, are absolutely delighted to announce the arrival of their adorable new granddaughter.

On the heels of their lavish summer holiday, the couple both took to social media on Monday evening to share a beautiful photo of the tiny tot, revealing the newborn’s lovely name — Ella.

“We may be coming back from the most glorious holiday but OMG are we beyond excited to meet our new little granddaughter Ella,” Jenny lovingly wrote on Instagram. “James & Shauna, you are amazing. Huge congratulations. We are dyyyyyying for the cuddles. And to her big sister Sophia, who will be the best big sister in the world.”

Sharing the same gorgeous snap to his own Instagram page, Virgin Media’s Martin King penned a gushing tribute of his own. “Our family has got bigger. Welcome to the world and our world baby Ella.”

“Congratulations to James & Shauna for giving us another granddaughter & to her now big sister Sophia, we are delighted for you,” the proud grandfather added.

Taking to the comment section, model and mum-of-three Rosanna Davison sweetly wrote, “he’s beautiful Jenny! Congratulations.” Meanwhile, fellow Virgin Media presenter Glenda Gilson commented, “Congratulations martin.”

Jenney and Martin have had quite an eventful year so far, as earlier on in 2022 Jenny had to undergo brain surgery for the second time, after it was discovered that her tumor had returned. Thankfully, the wedding photographer has since received the wonderful news that she’s been given the all clear and needs no further treatment.

Huge congratulations to the pair on the birth of baby Ella and their lovely growing family!