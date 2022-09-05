Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis expecting first child

Congratulations are in order for Martha Kalifatidis, as she has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child!

The Married at First Sight star is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Michael Brunelli.

Fans of the couple had recently been worried due to their lack of social media posts. However, the couple took to Instagram this morning to explain their absence, and reveal the happy news.

In a video of the pair sitting in their car, Michael said, “We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant.”

However, although the couple are beaming with excitement in the video, they explained that Martha’s pregnancy has not been plain-sailing so far.

"It hasn't been this exciting, wonderful time for us. I don't want to sound like I'm complaining,” Martha worried.

“We are so excited, we are so happy, it was a complete surprise. But at five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief,” the 30-year-old shared. “It is 24-7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months."

Martha also revealed that the condition has taken a huge toll on her physical health, causing her to lose 10 kilograms in weight in just a few weeks.

"We have been in and out of the emergency room and hospital", she noted, clarifying that she has since been prescribed medication to help with her nausea, which she described as “life-changing”.

In the comments of their video, Michael also cleared up another question that fans of the couple had. “For the record, we don’t know the gender. We haven’t opened the envelope yet”, he wrote.

Despite the descriptions of their challenging pregnancy, Martha and Michael’s joy can be clearly seen in their video. Fans and followers alike took to the comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Omg guys I’m so glad to hear everything’s okay now and so happy for you both!!!! Congratulations,” wrote influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk.

“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS,” commented fellow MAFS star Domenica Calarco. “so glad to see you're feeling better now beautiful xxxxx”.

Martha and Michael took part in the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia. The pair got married on the show in 2019, before getting engaged properly in December of last year.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!