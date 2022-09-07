Maroon 5’s Adam Levine expecting third child with wife Behati

The Levine household is growing!

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are reportedly expecting their third child together.

The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model have yet to publicly announce their pregnancy on social media, but People confirmed that on Monday, Behati could be seen with a growing baby bump as the couple stepped out for a lunch date in Santa Barbara, California.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Behati mentioned that she and her husband wanted to have more children in the future.

"We always knew we wanted a second one,” the 34-year-old explained. “So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it.”

Behati revealed at the time that the couple weren’t going to rush into anything. "You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?", she expressed. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Behati also disclosed that the Covid pandemic helped her to decide that she wanted more children. "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]."

But then I don't know. Never say never,” she teased to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple are already parents to two daughters, five-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace. Adam and Behati have been together since May 2012. The pair got married in a top-secret ceremony in July 2014.

Congratulations to the growing family!