Marc Jacobs has launched new Daisy perfumes, and they’re FAB

We have such a special place in our heart for Marc Jacobs Daisy – it reminds us of being young and carefree.

However, much like us, the Daisy brand has matured and changed somewhat over the years.

So without further adieu, I would like to formally introduce you to the new range of Daisy scents.

*drumroll please*

Inspired by a shimmering oasis where the sun dazzles and water glistens, the Daisy Twinkle Editions are a sparkling reinterpretation of the classic scent.

Sunny and spirited, the fragrances transport Daisy ladies to an endless summer sanctuary (yes please) filled with endless blue skies, sparkling water and warm weather.

Sold.

And if the sensation smell isn't enough, the bottles are individual works of art.

Marc Jacobs is known for his unique use of layering, colour and his love of all things shimmery.

Each bottle features touches of gold that evoke the feeling of endless summer, with sunshine making everything twinkle.

The collection is made up of three fragrances: Daisy Marc Jacobs Twinkle Edition, Daisy Marc Jacobs Eau So Fresh Twinkle Edition and Daisy Dream Marc Jacobs Twinkle Edition.

Something for everyone here, ladies!