Mandy Moore bravely opens up about her destructive marriage

Mandy Moore has candidly opened up about her marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams.

The pair were married for seven years, from 2009 to 2016, and Ryan has been the subject of claims of psychological abuse and sexual misconduct in a New York Times article that was published this month.

Now Mandy has accused her former spouse of being psychologically abusive towards her while they were together.

The 34-year-old opened up about it on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast which was recorded before the article and six other women had accused Ryan of varying degrees of abuse.

This is Us star said, ''I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

She also said that he affected her career and that the relationship ''had an an entirely unhealthy dynamic”.

She said, ''I would do little jobs – it’s not like I completely stopped working. But it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home.''

She continued, ''I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

Mandy also took to Instagram to pen a powerful message.

She wrote, ''Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.''

Her fans wrote messages of support and encouragement.

One said, ''You are a strong woman. The scary thing about an emotionally abusive relationship is that it takes self-esteem to leave…and that is exactly what your abuser has systematically broken down. Thank you for speaking up.''

While another wrote, ''Thank you for being an ally and a great example for your fans young and old. Beautiful and powerful inside and out.''

In the New York Times article, a 20-year-old female musician said Ryan had inappropriate conversations with her while she was 15 and 16 to which a lawyer for Ryan denies.

We applaud Mandy for being so raw and honest about what she went through and hope that anyone in an abusive relationship has the strength to seek support.