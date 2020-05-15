Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is coming to Netflix in June

Netflix is set to add one of the most joyous movies to the streaming service next month. The musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will air on the platform on June 26 and we’re a little too excited about it.

We need all the fun and joy in our lives right now so this movie really is the ultimate antidote.

The sequel to the 2008 movie sees Amanda Seyfried return as the lead role Sophie. In the musical, Sophie has to deal with relationship troubles and her pending role as a mum, all without her mum Donna to lend a helping hand. The movie also follows Donna’s early years as a student and her early days on the island.

Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan return in the fun-filled movie. Cher also stars as Sophie’s grandmother.

Meryl Streep also makes a short appearance.

Lily James stars as a young Donna, Jessica Keenan Wynn as young Tanya and Alexa Davies as young Rosie.

Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine and Hugh Skinner star as Donna’s love interests.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again arrives on Netflix on June 26.