Malin Andersson takes daughter Xaya to meet her later sister at her grave

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has opened up about her experience of introducing her daughter Xaya to her older sister Consy who sadly passed away in 2019.

Malin has taken to Instagram to share a snap of her and baby Xaya at Consy’s graveside with a heartfelt caption that read, “Today I took Xaya to meet her older sister. It was a very bittersweet moment as it was a heartwarming feeling taking Xaya somewhere so special and close to my heart, however also very difficult as her older sister is no longer here to guide her and be with her”.

“The funny thing is, Xaya smiled and laughed. She giggled as I leant down next to Consy’s grave and that gave me some crazy amount of overwhelming peace. Almost like she could feel her”.

She continued, “I’ll never hide away from talking about Consy to Xaya, as I want to keep her memory alive- but also normalising that children do die, and it’s okay to talk about it”.

“I saw a quote today. “Grief is like the ocean. It comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes it’s overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim”. And that’s what I’ll keep doing. I’ll keep swimming”.

Andersson went on to ask her followers, “For all the Mumma’s to rainbow babies out there, do you speak about what happened to them? I’d like to hear your thoughts below”.

Many followers of the 29-year-old shared their own stories of grief in the comments while others applauded Malin for being so open and honest about a topic that can be very hard to talk about.

One fan wrote, “So beautiful and she definitely felt her big sister”, while a second penned, “This is so heartwarming. I truly believe Consy has always been with you darling. Guiding you, protecting you, loving you both xx”.

Malin’s daughter Consy tragically passed away when she was just four-and-a-half weeks old in January 2019. The former reality television star went on to have Xaya in January 2022.