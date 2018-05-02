‘Male allies’ Anna Cosgrave on why the referendum is a men’s issue too

This month, District Magazine is giving a platform to male voices on the upcoming referendum to Repeal the 8th Amendment.

The impact of the 8th amendment affects everyone, male, female and non-binary.

Anna Cosgrave, founder of Repeal Project, is the Guest Editor of this month's Guide to Dublin City.

'On May 25, every single vote counts and we wanted to give you a chance to understand why yours really matters,' Anna said of the issue.

'Politics can be polarising, it’s easy to be disenfranchised, not really bothered and, frankly, just unsure. Abortion isn’t a divisive issue, you may have been made feel that way, that you can’t ask questions that you don’t have a place in this national conversation.'

'Well you do, and believe me you are forgiven for thinking that it’s not your place to voice an opinion.'

'The silencing of women's lived experiences on this issue has rendered this conversation hard to have. What’s truly messed up is if we stand idle and complacent and allow the status quo to be upheld.'

'I haven’t met a man or boy who can look me in the face and say he would force a women to carry a pregnancy against her will. I have met and chatted with men and boys who are confused, unsure and a little bit nervous. We hope this issue of the Guide to Dublin City alleviates some of those fears, confusions and nervousness.'

'This issue focuses on a number of male allies, from sport, music, film and farther afield who support Together For Yes and will be voting Yes on May 25. Someone you love has had an abortion. That's the reality. 11 more will leave the country you call home tomorrow.'

You can order District Magazine online, and have it delivered or pick it up from their Dublin offices.

Feature image: District Magazine / Instagram