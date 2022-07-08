Make-up mogul Aimee Connolly excitedly announces her engagement

Congratulations are in order for make-up artist Aimee Connolly as she has announced her engagement to boyfriend John Greene.

The Sculpted by Aimee founder took to Instagram to share the exciting news. With a snap of the couple grinning from ear to ear and a second photo of the pair kissing, Aimee wrote, “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes”.

Aimee’s stunning ring can be spotted in both of the pictures and it looks fabulous.

Friends of Aimee’s wasted no time in heading to the comments to congratulate her on the great news. Influencer and founder of LUNA by Lisa, Lisa Jordan, wrote, “Huge congrats!”.

Model and CEO of Up Cosmetics, Pippa O’Connor, penned, “Gorgeous news, huge congratulations to you both xx”, while make-up artist Bonnie Ryan said, “Aw amazing congrats love xx”.

“Ahh Aimee! Huge congratulations to you and John!!! This is fab!”, added Ireland Am presenter Muireann O’Connell.

Aimee then posted a video of her enjoying a glass of champagne on the beach and left a message for everyone who wished her well after hearing her engagement news. She wrote, “Cheers everyone. Thank you SO much for the lovely comments & messages”.

Credit: Instagram

She continued, “I’ve never received so many in my whole life. Such kind people wanting the best for us”.

Aimee and John are currently holidaying on the island of Holbox in Mexico. They had just arrived on the picturesque island the day before John got down on one knee.

The pair met seven years ago on St. Patrick’s Day and have been smitten with each other ever since.