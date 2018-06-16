Major oversight: This Kardashian sister was left off Maxim’s Hot 100

If you're into lists which rank women based on various merits such as looks and philanthropy, then Maxim's Hot 100 List is probably your scene.

This year, the list contained all the usual suspects – Gigi Hadid, Emilia Clarke, Alexis Ren and Jennifer Lawrence to name but a few.

Among the long-limbed line-up were of course, The Kardashians – all but one of them.

Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all featured on Maxim's list – with big sister Kourtney being left out.

'They're far more than just pretty faces: The women who inspire us are multi-hyphenates, entrepreneurs, and risk-takers," the description reads.

"Now more than ever, we need to celebrate smart, powerful women who are breaking boundaries (and looking damn good doing it)."

We can only assume that this was a major oversight on behalf of the publication, as Kourtney is the definition of the above description.

From launching clothing lines to supporting refugee projects, Kourtney is slaying the game.

Our own Saoirse Ronan was featured on the list in their Screen Sirens section.