SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Maïa Dunphy pens emotional tribute on late mother’s birthday

by

Maïa Dunphy has been showing endless love for her late mother on her birthday.

The RTÉ broadcaster took to Instagram this morning to share a heartfelt message to her mum, Helen.

“It’s my lovely Mum’s birthday today, and it’s so discombobulating to not be sending a slightly out of tune song from Tom and telling her we’ll see her later,” Maïa wrote, alongside a beautiful photo of her mum wearing a red dress with a white flower print on it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maïa Dunphy (@maiadunphy)

The 46-year-old reminisced about her mother's little quirks and the things she misses the most. “I miss being mildly berated for 'spending too much' on a gift that was never even a tenth of what she deserved.”

“She wasn’t a fan of photos, but she was delighted with this lockdown dress purchase, so didn’t protest,” Maïa penned sweetly.

She concluded her post with a simple message to showcase how beloved her mother is, and will continue to be. “We miss you Nana,” Maïa noted, followed by a red love heart.

Friends of the Dunphy family quickly took to Maïa’s comment section to express their heartfelt sympathies.

Credit: Maïa Dunphy Instagram

“Thinking of you xxx”, TV presenter Lucy Kennedy wrote.

“sending u lots of love today x”, commented former Dancing With The Stars contestant Erin McGregor.

“Happy birthday to her up above. She’s minding you”, actress Victoria Smurfit also wrote. 

Maïa’s mother Helen passed away from cancer in February this year. In an Instagram post at the time, Maïa expressed how proud she was of her mother for fighting the illness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maïa Dunphy (@maiadunphy)

“My Mum bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.”

Maïa also noted how much her mother adored her grandson, seven-year-old Tom. “My Mum was a second Mum to him, and I simply could not have coped without her help,” she wrote lovingly. “I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well. X”

We’re sending love to the Dunphy family at this sad time.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.