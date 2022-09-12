Maïa Dunphy pens emotional tribute on late mother’s birthday

Maïa Dunphy has been showing endless love for her late mother on her birthday.

The RTÉ broadcaster took to Instagram this morning to share a heartfelt message to her mum, Helen.

“It’s my lovely Mum’s birthday today, and it’s so discombobulating to not be sending a slightly out of tune song from Tom and telling her we’ll see her later,” Maïa wrote, alongside a beautiful photo of her mum wearing a red dress with a white flower print on it.

The 46-year-old reminisced about her mother's little quirks and the things she misses the most. “I miss being mildly berated for 'spending too much' on a gift that was never even a tenth of what she deserved.”

“She wasn’t a fan of photos, but she was delighted with this lockdown dress purchase, so didn’t protest,” Maïa penned sweetly.

She concluded her post with a simple message to showcase how beloved her mother is, and will continue to be. “We miss you Nana,” Maïa noted, followed by a red love heart.

Friends of the Dunphy family quickly took to Maïa’s comment section to express their heartfelt sympathies.

“Thinking of you xxx”, TV presenter Lucy Kennedy wrote.

“sending u lots of love today x”, commented former Dancing With The Stars contestant Erin McGregor.

“Happy birthday to her up above. She’s minding you”, actress Victoria Smurfit also wrote.

Maïa’s mother Helen passed away from cancer in February this year. In an Instagram post at the time, Maïa expressed how proud she was of her mother for fighting the illness.

“My Mum bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.”

Maïa also noted how much her mother adored her grandson, seven-year-old Tom. “My Mum was a second Mum to him, and I simply could not have coped without her help,” she wrote lovingly. “I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well. X”

We’re sending love to the Dunphy family at this sad time.