MAFS fans delighted as Drew Brauer reveals he’s going to be a dad

Congratulations are in order for Drew Brauer and his musician girlfriend Samantha Clark as the couple are expecting their first child together.

Drew is known for starring in the Australian edition of Married At First Sight back in 2020, when he married professional dancer KC Osborne but the pair went their separate ways after filming had finished.

Now, fans of the show are delighted for Drew as he revealed he ‘can’t wait’ to become a dad and start a family with Samantha.

Drew took to Instagram to announce the exciting news to his 68.7K followers.

The dad-to-be shared a photo of him and Samantha on the sunny beach while cradling her blossoming baby bump.

The image has been edited to look like the cover of a movie poster and reads, “The secret is finally out. Brewing a Brauer. Based on a true story”.

The film poster also says that it’s starring Samantha, Drew and 'The Bump', and revealed that it would be arriving in July 2024.

Drew captioned the unique post, “It is with an overflowing heart that @samcclark and I would love to announce that our most exciting adventure has just begun!”.

“I honestly can’t bloody wait to be a dad and create a little family with this beautiful woman”.

He closed off by adding, “Thank you for being an amazing baby mamma already! Dadbod engage! #drewdad #sammumma”.

Credit: Drew Brauer Instagram

Many fans of Married At First Sight and loved ones headed to the comments to flood the parents-to-be with congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, “OH MYYYY GOD!!! Congrats guys !!!”.

“Congratulations to you both great announcement”, penned a second commenter.

A third added, “Oh wow!! Congratulations to you both!! Exciting times ahead”.