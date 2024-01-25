MAFS Australia’s Johnny & Kerry confirm pregnancy with first child

The Married At First Sight Australia family is growing!

One of the show’s successful couples, Johnny and Kerry Balbuziente, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair first met during the eighth season of the hit reality series, which aired in 2021.

Johnny and Kerry chose to take to social media earlier today to reveal their wonderful baby news.

On Instagram, the expectant parents posted a heartwarming snap of themselves beside their pool, posing with their dog Enzo. The photo showcases Kerry in a tight-fitting dress, accentuating her growing bump.

“Baby B incoming, June 2024,” Johnny and Kerry wrote alongside pink bow emojis, a possible hint that they could be welcoming a daughter.

“Thrilled to be adding a much wanted and already so-loved member to our family,” the couple wrote, before going on to confess that they had struggled to conceive.

“Our journey took a bit longer than we’d hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path,” they penned, before signing off: “JB and KB xoxo”.

Following their adorable announcement, many of Johnny and Kerry’s fellow MAFS stars have congratulated them on their news.

“Ooohhhh congratulations you two! I’m so delighted for you, you will be fabulous parents xx,” replied relationship expert Mel Schilling

“Congrats!!” exclaimed season 10 star Tahnee Cook.

“Awwww congratulations you two!! What a beautiful miracle,” added season 9 castmate Ella Ding.

After meeting on MAFS Australia in 2020, the pair fell in love and later got engaged for real in July 2022.

In January of last year, Johnny and Kerry made their marriage official by tying the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Sydney.

Sharing a post on Instagram after their wedding day, Johnny gushed over his wife: “Best day of my life. I married the love of my life. Honey and the Bee – you and me.”