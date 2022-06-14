Made in Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock shares sweet snap on daughter’s one month birthday

Former Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock has shared the sweetest rare snap of him and his daughter Bonnie to celebrate a special day for her.

Today is little Bonnie’s one month birthday and her proud dad has taken to Instagram to post a lovely photo to mark the day. In the photo that would make your heart melt, Ollie is cradling his bundle of joy and holding her tiny face up to his.

The dad-of-one captioned the picture, “4 weeks of Bonnie Lou. Safe to say the wildest, most magical 4 weeks of my life”.

Fans of the reality television star rushed to the comments to congratulate him on his daughter’s special day with one writing, “Aww amazing, so happy for you both”.

A second joked, “It just gets better (until they hit their teens that is) She’s a beaut. Like her mummy too!”.

“Suits you. You have made a fabulous father from what we see of you so far. Congratulations to the three of you”, penned another follower.

Proudlock and his wife Emma-Louise welcomed baby Bonnie into the world on May 14 and announced the wonderful news with an adorable black and white video of their daughter kicking her tiny legs and sneezing.

The couple tied the knot on December 15, 2020, and revealed that they were expecting their first child together on their one year wedding anniversary.

To announce the exciting news, they shared a gorgeous wedding montage video which then shows the couple together in the present day. Ollie holds up a tiny jumper that reads ‘Yeah Baby!!’ and Emma-Louise’s growing bump can be seen.

Oliver and Emma-Lou seem to be settling into parenthood perfectly as they both share little glimpses into what their lives have been like for the past month since welcoming their tot with updates on social media.