Made in Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio announces baby’s gender with sweet clip

Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have announced the gender of their baby to fans and… it’s a boy!

The couple beamed with joy as the news was shared on the latest Made in Chelsea: Mallorca episode that aired on Wednesday, August 24.

The couple opted for an intimate gender reveal with just the two of them enjoying a picnic, basking in the sun as they cut a white iced cake with a question mark on top to reveal the blue inside.

After the episode had finished, Maeva took to Instagram to share the sweet and funny video of her trying to cut the cake with her eyes closed and making sure James wasn’t peeking before her.

The 30-year-old exclaimed, “Don’t look, don’t, look!”, before he replied, “You can’t see anything”, through laughter. “I want to see it together”, he reassured his fiancée.

D’Ascanio captioned the post, “It’s A…………BOY!”, with lots of blue heart emojis.

Fans of the reality television star rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting news.

“Congratulations to the both of you, so happy for you”, penned one fan. “Loved this. How perfect”, wrote a second.

Another follower said, Congratulations to you both! Fantastic news!!”. A fourth added, “Literally the most gorgeous moment, so happy for you guys xxx”.

The couple revealed back in May that they were expecting their first child together, soon after James proposed to Maeva. While D’Ascanio shared a post about an interview the couple did with Hello, she revealed, “I’m so excited to finally share all the details about James’ surprise proposal, including a look at my gorgeous ring… P.S: We’ve also been hiding another secret [pregnant woman emoji]”.

During the interview, dad-to-be James sweetly stated, "My dad told me when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much. And I'm starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva's tummy is pretty special".