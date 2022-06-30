Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson opens up about ‘triggering’ health struggles

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up to her followers about what a ‘bad day’ looks like for her and shares updates on her physical and mental health after the traumatic birth of her son in November 2021.

Louise posted photos of herself upset and crying to her Instagram stories so her 1.4 M followers could see the realistic side of her battles with PTSD and postnatal depression.

In one picture she wrote, “A good day yesterday followed by a bad day today. When I spoke to my psychiatrist she told me to make sure that any physical health doctors I see take my concerns seriously”.

Credit: Instagram

“I don’t want to just be labelled as ‘mentally unwell’- I feel that I’m often overlooked now. Anyway, I just got some recent blood test results back that I had to pay privately and my iron and haemoglobin are really low which is incredibly triggering”.

“To be honest quite a few of them are either too high or too low which I find incredibly triggering too. Pre my traumatic experience and spending all that time in hospital I was super healthy working out 4 times a week and living a good life”.

The reality television star continued, “Now I can hardly climb a set of stairs without feeling exhausted. I get agonising pain too. I just want someone to fix me”.

Thompson shared a second snap with the caption, “My poor body and brain are all over the place”.

“I think I need to reduce my medication because sometimes I feel very overwhelmed and very sad and then seconds after I’m totally numb again. It’s bloody miserable. I still get momentum brain agitation too for about 30 mins in a day”.

Credit: Instagram

She went on to say, “I’m now on mirtazapine while trying to come off escitalopram. Anyone have any experience?”.

The 32-year-old has been very open about struggling with PTSD since giving birth to her son Leo in November 2021. When announcing his arrival, Louise explained that she almost died twice after giving birth to him and he was rushed to the NICU.

With an adorable photo of baby Leo sleeping she penned, “5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs. Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU”.

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world- a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is”.

When talking more about her birth PTSD, Louise explained, “My panic episodes can last hours or days and are totally unpredictable. When I’m having one I can’t function, I can’t look after myself, let alone anyone else around me”.

Louise shares her son Leo with her fiancé and fitness instructor Ryan Libbey. Ryan got down on one knee in August 2018 and the pair announced they were expecting Leo in May 2021.