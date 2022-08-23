Made in Chelsea’s James Taylor reveals Maeva’s pregnancy was unplanned

James Taylor has been revealing new details about his incoming first child with his fiancée, Maeva D’Ascanio.

The Made in Chelsea star recently did an in-depth interview with OK!, in which he shared the fact that Maeva’s pregnancy was a welcomed surprise.

The 26-year-old opened up about how he felt when he found out he was going to become a father. “It definitely was not planned. We conceived around Valentine’s Day. When she told me I think I went into two weeks of proper shock. Then I started analysing what I felt and it was excitement.”

James detailed how he is starting to look forward to his whole world changing. “It only started feeling real recently. I was downstairs folding baby clothes that she’d been washing, I had one of those moments being like, ‘Wow, something’s going to fit in that in a couple of weeks.’ It really hit me that I’m going to be a dad.”

In the interview, James went on to describe how Maeva’s pregnancy has changed the pair’s relationship for the better. “A month in, I turned around to her and was like, ‘I feel even more connected to you,’ and she feels the same. I don’t think you can do anything more together than create a life,” he gushed.

“It’s part of both of you and is the best thing I can humanly imagine right now that you can do with someone you love,” James added. “I didn’t realise I could love her more. She’s carrying our child – that’s so special.”

James also clarified how much of their first child will be shown on Made in Chelsea itself. “I think we probably would be happy to have certain parts of our life including the baby on the show,” he admitted. “We’ve done a few scans on the show, so we’re showing the journey. We reveal the gender on the show.”

Maeva subtly revealed that she was pregnant back in May, as part of her and James’ engagement photoshoot. She then officially revealed her baby bump nearly two weeks later, alongside a gorgeous snapshot of the couple.

You can catch more from James and Maeva in the new series of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca, which is currently airing nightly on E4.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!