Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell confirms gender of her first child

Emily Blackwell has shared if she is expecting a son or daughter!

Earlier this month, the Made In Chelsea star announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Jordan Alexander.

Now, a few weeks on from confirming her baby joy, Emily has delighted her fans by sharing her official gender reveal!

Last night, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself and Jordan hosting a gender reveal party for their loved ones.

The sweet clips showcase the expectant parents standing in front of a pink and blue balloon arch. Emily and Jordan pop a black balloon together to reveal pink confetti, confirming that they will be welcoming a daughter.

Emily, who is now five months pregnant with her baby girl, went on to recall the heartwarming moment in her caption.

“I was around 14 weeks pregnant here (hence the lack of bump) buttt we had the BEST night celebrating thanks to the the most amazing sister ever @lauren.adele.smithbernal and @richardsmithbernal who organised an evening we will never forget,” she praised.

“Only asked for a balloon but got the full works… any excuse for a celebration and boogie with the family anndddddd the skies were even pink,” the reality star gushed further.

In the comments section of her gender reveal video, many of Emily and Jordan’s fellow Made In Chelsea stars have since been sending their congratulations.

“Ahhhhhh so exciting,” exclaimed Yasmine Zweegers.

“Sooooo excited for you guys, you will be such amazing parents,” commented Lily Ludovici.

“Omg sobbing,” added Sophie Habboo.

On September 6, Emily and Jordan announced the wonderful news that they are expecting their first child together.

At the time, the couple – who previously revealed their engagement on August 11 of this year – took to Instagram to post a black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot.

In the sweet snaps, Emily and Jordan chose to reveal her blossoming bump, as well as their positive pregnancy test and a recent sonogram.

“It’s giving Mum and Dad,” they wrote, adding: “All we’ve ever dreamed of and more."