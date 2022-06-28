Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead updates fans of son’s ‘scary’ hospital visit

Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has given her followers an update on how her son is after he was rushed to hospital following an allergic reaction.

Binky took to Instagram to share snaps of her little one looking right as rain with the caption, “Thank you. He’s back to his usual ‘nutty self’… (bad joke) & we’ve had SO MANY incredible referrals! I’m on the case & really learning so much from reading all your really useful comments & stories so thank you again!”.

“If in doubt definitely call 999 or 111 (I was apprehensive at first not wanting to waste anyones time & not knowing the full extent of what was going on)… but thank god we did, as it escalated so quickly, timing to get him medical help was crucial”.

“Once he’s seen our @bloss.life specialists I will share as much info as possible with you all so hopefully helps others in the future xxx”.

The post comes a day after Binky shared a worrying carousel of snaps of her and her one-year-old Wolfie in a hospital bed, the tot with a red, swollen face, and of Binky’s husband Max holding their baby by his cot in hospital.

Binky explained that Wolfie was, “rushed off in a ambulance after a bad reaction to what we think is the sesame in the hummus he had at lunch. All very quickly he started to get incredibly uncomfortable and was continuously rubbing his face and getting upset”.

“He went bring red all over his face & hands and white little spots appeared shortly before his eye, lips & tongue started to swell”.

She continued, “We left the restaurant immediately & drove to the nearest pharmacist who said to call 999… which we did and these incredible paramedics arrived within 4 minutes! All very scary, they said hes had a anaphylaxis shock and gave Wolfie a small adrenaline shot”.

“They were worried about him becoming unable to breathe so put the sirens on, drove pretty bloody quickly and we had our first experience in a ambulance! Wolfies face started calming down again luckily & he was living the noises & all the exciting things dangling off inside of the ambulance. He also got a bear to keep for being so brave”.

The reality television star went on to say they they were discharged after five hours and left with two epi-pens and information about allergic reactions. The mum-of-two revealed that she will get her son to a skin/ allergy specialist as soon as she can.

Wolfie is Binky and Max’s first child together. They welcomed him into the world in June 2021. The 32-year-old also has a five-year-old daughter named India with ex-boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, who starred alongside her in Made in Chelsea.