Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead returns home after stunning honeymoon

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead tied the knot to Max Fredrik Darnton in a lavish ceremony on July 22 in Corfu, Greece.

After their gorgeous ceremony, Binky, Max, their son Wolfie, and Binky’s daughter India, whom she shares with her former partner Josh Patterson, jetted off to France for their honeymoon and family holiday.

They have now returned to their home in England, with the 32-year-old marking the occasion by sharing adorable photos of her son after they touched-down to her 1.4M followers.

The former Made in Chelsea star captioned the post, “UK bound and no better way to show off your holiday tan with fresh new, white kicks!”.

She added, “Home sweet home. Off on our [croissant] run… keeping it French. (Still on French time at least)”.

Fans of the mum-of-two headed to the comments to share how cute they thought the one-year-old looked.

One fan penned, “Goodness he is growing up!”, while a second wrote, “He’s suddenly got so grown up!”. “Omg he’s grown up so much in a couple of weeks! Xx”, added another follower.

Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James also commented on the sweet pictures saying, “He looks so grown up!!!”.

Binky and Max were already legally married as they had a civil ceremony in Chelsea in the summer of 2021, but decided to have a wedding ceremony this year in Corfu surrounded by 100 guests made up of their closest friends and family, as well as Binky's former Made in Chelsea co-stars, according to Hello!.

When talking about their getaway after the wedding, Binky revealed, “It’ll be lovely to have some time out before India goes back to school in September. I think it’s important to plan something lovely to do after the wedding to beat those post-wedding blues”.