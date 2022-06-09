Lucy Mecklenburgh shares post-birth snap enjoying dinner with daughter

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh just welcomed her baby girl into the world at the end of May and has shared a cute snap from the day of her arrival.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post the photo to her 1.7M followers. In the picture, the reality television star is sitting up in her hospital bed tucking into a well-deserved pizza while her newborn baby is breastfeeding.

Lucy captioned the snap, “Our first meal together 10 days ago!! Nothing beats the first meal after birth and tea & toast wasn’t going to cut it”.

She went on to ask her followers, “What did u eat post birth?”

Friends of the mum-of-two headed to the comments to let Lucy know that her first postpartum meal of choice was a great idea.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou penned, “My kinda girl”, while television presenter Myleene Klass wrote, “Legend xxx”.

“So excited for this this time haha, yes babe”, added author and podcast host Rhiannon Lambert .

Fans of Mecklenburgh’s also rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on her first meal after giving birth to her daughter. Many of them loved the idea and others planned on copying Lucy when they give birth.

“Omg I LOVE this. What a perfect first meal after giving birth!! I wish I’d thought of this”, wrote one follower.

"Oh I am so doing this with this bubba", said a second fan. Another added, “100%- I just ordered my partner to get all the food he could get his hands on, starving didn’t cover it”.

Lucy welcomed her new bundle of joy into the world with fiancé Ryan Thomas and is yet to reveal the little one’s name.The couple are also parents to two-year-old Roman.