Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals daughter has been ‘really poorly’ in hospital

The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh has been absent from social media for a few days and has now explained the worrying reason why.

Lucy took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her daughter Lilah in a hospital cot with tubes attached to her face.

Credit: Instagram

The mum-of-two wrote, “Lots of messages asking where I’ve been for 5 days. Unfortunately Lilah got really poorly with Bronchiolitis so we have had a few days in hospital. She is home now and doing well”.

“I’m obviously not in any position to give medical advice but this is our experience for parents that may want to know what happened & what to look out for”.

“It started with Roman having a really bad cough I presume he picked up at preschool then Lilah caught it and 3 days in she wasn’t coping with it very well, tummy sucking in, cough getting worse, high temperature, coughing & choking on milk & her saliva”.

The 30-year-old explained, “In hospital she needed some oxygen and was tube fed for a couple of days. She had a nose swab that tested positive for RSV which causes Bronchiolitis.”.

“The swab isn’t routine anymore but with Roman’s health issues it was important for me to know exactly what she had”.

“She’s home & happy now just a little sleepy & still has a bad cough”.

Mecklenburgh also shared a screenshot from the NHS website of signs and symptoms of Bronchiolitis and shared that when Lilah was being tube-fed, it was using Lucy’s breast milk, so Lucy and her breast pump “are best friends now”, according to her.

Lucy welcomed Lilah into the world in May of this year with her fiancé Ryan Thomas. They are also proud parents to two-year-old Roman.