Lucy Mecklenburgh defends decision to have no birth plan

Lucy Mecklenburgh has responded to claims that having no birth plan is dangerous. The expectant-mum was speaking about how she doesn’t want a birth plan as they never work out on her Instagram story when one person called her out for the remark.

The person told Lucy that the comment was quite careless.

They said: “Lucy, I really love you but your promotion of being unprepared for pregnancy is very dangerous. You have a lot of money and support around you. Some people only have themselves and classes and books can aid them massively. I would love you to reconsider how you discuss your lack of desire for a plan.”

Lucy stressed that she was certainly not telling anyone what to do. She explained that all she was doing was discussing her own pregnancy.

“Here we go! So I have to lie about not having a birth plan because this lady says so. I have never told anyone what to do, just openly and honestly discussed my pregnancy. I’ve had so many people say they agree with no birth plan as they get upset when it didn’t go to plan, like most!”

“I really enjoyed my antenatal class last night and I’m glad I understand the process more but still think I will go with my gut/mother’s instinct when it comes to the day.”

Lucy is set to give birth to her first child in the coming weeks. We cannot wait for the former reality star to welcome her baby boy into the world. There’s no doubt her beau Ryan Thomas is feeling just as excited as she is.