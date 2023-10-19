Lucy Fallon reveals she’s returning to Coronation Street

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has revealed she is returning to the iconic soap.

Lucy is known for her role as Bethany Platt and originally joined Corrie back in 2015.

The star ended up leaving the series in 2020 after her character decided to head to London for a new job.

It has been confirmed by Coronation Street that Lucy will be back on our screens at the end of the year so fans of Bethany won’t have long to wait!

Opening up about her return to the cobbles, it’s been revealed that Lucy’s character will have a ‘whole new look’ when she’s back in the soap.

Announcing the news on social media, a video of Lucy was shared to Coronation Street’s official Instagram page, where she admitted she’s ‘excited and a little nervous’ to start back filming today.

Smiling to the camera, Lucy said, “Hello everyone it's me, Bethany. It's my first day back filming today. I am very excited, a little bit nervous, but I can't wait for you all to see what Bethany is up to. Bye!”.

The caption of the clip exclaims, “Look who's back! Bethany returns with a whole new look. Watch out for her arrival on screen towards the end of the year”.

Many of Fallon’s fans showed their excitement for her return in the comments of the post.

One fan wrote, “Love her!! Can’t wait to see her back onscreen”.

“So glad you are back Bethany”, penned a second viewer, while another said “Yessssss she is back finally I'm so happy”.

Earlier this year, Lucy gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Ryan. The pair welcomed a baby boy into the world back in January and decided to name him Sonny.