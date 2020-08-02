Loved Sweet Magnolias? Virgin River is the show for you

If, like me, you adore wholesome drama series about small American towns then you need to check out Virgin River. It is the perfect show for fans of Gilmore Girls and Sweet Magnolias.

The first series of the romance series is based on the beloved Harlequin book series that took author Robyn Carr to the top of the New York Times bestseller list.

Melinda Monroe answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence and Annette O’Toole.

There are currently 20 books in the Virgin River series, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to The Harper Collins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

Netflix has already renewed this addictive show for a second season so why don’t you curl up with a cuppa and start season one this afternoon?