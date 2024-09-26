Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo speaks out on rift with Ella Thomas

Whitney Adebayo has spoken out for the first time about the end of her friendship with Ella Thomas.

The two reality stars first met last summer, when they appeared on Love Island together. Whitney and Ella quickly became firm friends, and made it to the series’ final together with their respective partners.

However, earlier this month, speculation of a rift between the two friends grew when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Now, for the first time, Whitney has spoken out about the end of her friendship with Ella and has shared her side of the story.

Speaking to her sister Lizzy on their podcast What’s it Giving?, the 26-year-old confirmed that she no longer speaks to Ella.

“This whole Ella thing, I couldn’t even pinpoint where it all went wrong but it went wrong anyways,” Whitney began.

“I’ve not seen her in ages. We never argued, nothing. It’s always been her weirdo stance – like online. But in real life nothing’s actually happened,” she claimed, before going on to recall an “intimate” event that they both attended.

“She came in and was saying hello to everyone – and ignored me. I was thinking, ‘Oh okay,’” Whitney confessed.

“Then, I was sitting down with someone, we were just talking. Then she comes into our conversation, has a full-blown conversation with the girl in front of me,” she exclaimed.

“And the same thing happened when we went to the Gymshark event. Same thing, Catherine [Agbaje, fellow Love Island co-star] was there. We’re literally in a circle talking to everyone,” the reality star continued.

“It was literally an attempt to bully me but you can’t bully me. I’m not a victim,” Whitney concluded.

Last December, Ella spoke about her friendship with Whitney on The Zeze Millz Show, stating: “There’s no issue, but we’re not really as close as we were in the villa. We’ve not had an altercation, nothing bad has happened, nothing bad has been said to each other.”