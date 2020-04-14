Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi split after nine months

Another Love Island couple has called it quits. According to reports, Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have ended their relationship after nine months together.

A source told The Sun that the reality stars decided to go their separate ways after growing apart over the past few weeks.

It is understood that the six-year age gap between the pair was a factor in the break-up.

"It's all over. They started to grow apart and the age gap became really noticeable between them. They want to remain civil with each other and hope to remain friends,” the source said.

“There’s been no funny business, no cheating or anything like that, it’s just fizzled out between them,” the source stressed.

The Love Island stars had been living together since December, but 22-year-old Wes has since moved in with fellow reality star Josh Denzel.