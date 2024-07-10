Love Island’s Uma addresses her future with Wil after shocking exit

Love Island star Uma has broken her silence on her future with Wil!

The 23-year-old shocked viewers during last night’s edition of the hit ITV show, when she chose to leave the villa alongside her partner Wil.

The decision came after new bombshell Reuben decided to steal and couple up with Uma, leaving Wil single. Wil subsequently received a text to confirm that he was dumped from the villa, and Uma tearfully announced that she would leave with him.

Speaking to her castmates after making her decision, Uma explained: 'I'm leaving guys. I'm not being funny, I'm going… I'm not staying here without him.”

She added: “What the f** am I doing here now, do you know what I mean? We just got back to a good place.”

Now, after making the unexpected decision to leave the villa, Uma has spoken out about her hopes for the future with Wil.

In an interview after leaving the villa, the reality star explained: “I knew where my head and heart was at and it’s with Wil, so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him.”

“We can’t wait to just do normal things on the outside, stay inside and have a takeaway and go on cute dates,” she gushed, before going on to note that her partner intends to take her back to his hometown.

“Wil wants to take me to Whitley Bay to see where he’s from but we’ve also discussed him possibly moving to London, so I’m looking forward to the future with him. The only way is up from here,” she exclaimed.

Credit: ITV

Prior to their departure, the pair were on shaky ground as Wil explored other connections during Uma’s time in Casa Amor.

Addressing the difficulties, Uma detailed: “I found Casa hard for me as it made me miss Wil more. I feel so comfortable and happy around him. Seeing him waiting for me after Casa was such a special feeling, I know we’ve had our challenges but it’s made us stronger than ever. He’s my blueberry.”